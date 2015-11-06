Sheffield Bonfire Night mayhem leaves police officer hurt

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A policeman was injured and taken to hospital

A police officer suffered a head injury when youths set off fireworks in the street in Sheffield on Bonfire Night.

The officer was taken to hospital after more than 40 officers were called to areas around Abbeydale Road.

Police said the actions were "appalling and extremely dangerous". Five people were arrested.

Elsewhere, a rocket was thrown at a house in Woodhouse wrecking the bathroom and fireworks were also hurled at passing cars.

Nasima Akther, a councillor for Nether Edge, who saw the trouble around Abbeydale Road, criticised the police's handling of the situation.

'Police harassed volunteers'

"Me and a few other volunteers had gone down to try and stop things kicking off," she said.

"We were talking to people and being really tough on them and then another gang came along and that's when the trouble started.

"I called the police but when they turned up they started harassing the volunteers who were trying to calm things down.

"The police seemed to make things worse by not acting quick enough and not being organised."

Image caption South Yorkshire Police received calls about fireworks thrown into passing cars

In a separate incident, South Yorkshire Police tweeted that while they were dealing with a call out in the Parson Cross area, a police vehicle was set on fire.

The force also received several calls about fireworks been thrown into passing cars in Tinsley.

South Yorkshire Police said: "The type of behaviour we have seen will not be tolerated and we would like to reassure people that we will take a very robust approach to anyone involved in using fireworks in a dangerous or anti-social way."