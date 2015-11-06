Eight deny Rotherham child sexual exploitation charges

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption Arshid Hussain denies several charges in relation to child sexual exploitation

Six men and two women have denied a total of 74 charges in relation to alleged child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

At Sheffield Crown Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to a range of alleged offences involving 14 girls.

They include rape, abduction and indecent assault and span a timescale between 1990 and 2003.

The defendants were arrested as part of South Yorkshire Police's Operation Clover investigation.

All are due to go on trial in December.

Judge Sarah Wright granted six of the eight defendants bail following after a 45 minute hearing.

Basharat Hussain and Bannaras Hussain were remanded in custody.

Arshid Hussain, 40, of High Street, East Cowick, Goole, denies:

Six counts of rape

Two counts of abducting a 15-year-old girl

Two counts of procuring a woman under 21 to become a common prostitute

Conspiracy to rape

False imprisonment

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Eleven counts of indecent assault

A serious sexual assault

Three counts of aiding and abetting rape

Procuring a girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another

Attempting to procure a girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another.

Basharat Hussain, 38, of no fixed abode, denies:

Two counts of rape

Five indecent assaults

Procuring a girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another

False imprisonment

Three counts of indecency with a child

Procuring a woman under 21 to become a common prostitute

Two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm

Making threats to kill

Image copyright PA Image caption Majid Bostan (l) denies indecent assault. Sajid Bostan (r) denies indecent assault, four counts of rape and two counts of aiding and abetting rape