Eight deny Rotherham child sexual exploitation charges
Six men and two women have denied a total of 74 charges in relation to alleged child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.
At Sheffield Crown Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to a range of alleged offences involving 14 girls.
They include rape, abduction and indecent assault and span a timescale between 1990 and 2003.
The defendants were arrested as part of South Yorkshire Police's Operation Clover investigation.
All are due to go on trial in December.
Judge Sarah Wright granted six of the eight defendants bail following after a 45 minute hearing.
Basharat Hussain and Bannaras Hussain were remanded in custody.
Arshid Hussain, 40, of High Street, East Cowick, Goole, denies:
- Six counts of rape
- Two counts of abducting a 15-year-old girl
- Two counts of procuring a woman under 21 to become a common prostitute
- Conspiracy to rape
- False imprisonment
- Assault occasioning actual bodily harm
- Eleven counts of indecent assault
- A serious sexual assault
- Three counts of aiding and abetting rape
- Procuring a girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another
- Attempting to procure a girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another.
Basharat Hussain, 38, of no fixed abode, denies:
- Two counts of rape
- Five indecent assaults
- Procuring a girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another
- False imprisonment
- Three counts of indecency with a child
- Procuring a woman under 21 to become a common prostitute
- Two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm
- Making threats to kill
- Qurban Ali, 53, of Clough Road, Masborough, Rotherham, denies indecent assault, rape, conspiracy to rape and Procuring a girl to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another.
- Majid Bostan, 37, of Ledsham Road, Broom, Rotherham, denies indecent assault.
- Sajid Bostan, 38, of Broom Avenue, Broom, Rotherham, denies indecent assault, four counts of rape and two counts of aiding and abetting rape.
- Bannaras Hussain, 36, of Swinefleet, East Yorkshire, denied two counts of rape, six indecent assaults, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and procuring a woman under 21 to become a common prostitute.
- Karen MacGregor, 58, of Barnsley Road, Wath, South Yorkshire, denies conspiracy to procure a woman under 21 to become a common prostitute, false imprisonment and conspiracy to rape.
- Shelley Davies, 40, of Wainwright Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, denies conspiracy to procure a woman under 21 to become a common prostitute, false imprisonment and conspiracy to rape.