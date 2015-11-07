Barnsley house fire leaves man dead

A man in his 60s has died in a fire at a house in Barnsley.

The blaze broke out at the property in Darley Avenue, Athersley, at about 01:55 GMT, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached house at about 02:00 GMT and discovered a man's body inside the house.

The victim is yet to be identified and an investigation into the cause of the blaze has started.

Police said there was no indication at this stage whether it would be treated as suspicious.