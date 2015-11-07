Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Bodies of man and woman found in Barnsley

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found at a property in Barnsley.

The bodies were discovered inside a property in Beech Close, in the Brierley area of the town at about 12:40 GMT.

South Yorkshire Police said specialist officers were making inquiries and had increased their presence in the area.

In a statement, the force said its investigation was in its "very early stages" and it could not provide further information.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites