Bodies of man and woman found in Barnsley
- 7 November 2015
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found at a property in Barnsley.
The bodies were discovered inside a property in Beech Close, in the Brierley area of the town at about 12:40 GMT.
South Yorkshire Police said specialist officers were making inquiries and had increased their presence in the area.
In a statement, the force said its investigation was in its "very early stages" and it could not provide further information.