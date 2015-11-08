Rotherham murder inquiry: Suspect bailed

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack in his home near Rotherham has been bailed.

Paul Sandford, also known as Paul Dyson, 38, was found injured at his home in Littlehey Close, Maltby, at about 01:00 BST on 30 October.

He was taken to hospital where he died five days later.

The 29-year-old, who was arrested on Thursday, was bailed while detectives continued their inquiries, police said.

Examining CCTV

A post-mortem examination was found to be inconclusive and further tests are due to be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Det Ch Insp Craig Robinson, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are in the very early stages of our inquiry and officers remain in the local community, examining CCTV footage and gathering information.

"A number of lines of enquiry are being pursued by the investigative team and I want to reassure local residents that we are working incredibly hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this man's death."

The force appealed for any witnesses to come forward.