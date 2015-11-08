Doncaster car crash leaves teen dead and boy, 13, in hospital

Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old was driving on the High Street near Wyndthorpe Hall at the time of the crash

A teenager has died and a 13-year-old boy is in hospital in a critical condition after a car crash in Doncaster.

The 18-year-old was driving on the High Street, towards Dunsville, near Wyndthorpe Hall, when he crashed at about 18:40 GMT on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Officers said the families of both teenagers were being supported by specialist officers and had asked that "their privacy be respected at this difficult time".