Police not looking for anyone over Barnsley stab deaths
- 9 November 2015
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating the discovery of the bodies of a man and woman in Barnsley have said they are not looking for anyone over the deaths.
The two bodies were discovered inside a property in Beech Close, in Brierley on Saturday.
A forensic post mortem examination found the 67-year-old man and 57-year-old woman both died from stab wounds, said South Yorkshire Police.
Officers are liaising with the coroner, said the force.