Police not looking for anyone over Barnsley stab deaths

Police investigating the discovery of the bodies of a man and woman in Barnsley have said they are not looking for anyone over the deaths.

The two bodies were discovered inside a property in Beech Close, in Brierley on Saturday.

A forensic post mortem examination found the 67-year-old man and 57-year-old woman both died from stab wounds, said South Yorkshire Police.

Officers are liaising with the coroner, said the force.

