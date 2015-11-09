Rotherham murder inquiry: Police in CCTV plea

Image copyright SYP Image caption Paul Sandford, also known as Paul Dyson, 38, was attacked at his home in the early hours of 30 October

Police have released a description of a man they want to speak to about a fatal attack on another man at his home in South Yorkshire.

Paul Sandford, also known as Paul Dyson, 38, was found with head injuries in Littlehey Close, Maltby, Rotherham on 30 October and died five days later.

Officers called it a "particularly cowardly and brutal attack".

A man was seen on CCTV nearby wearing a navy blue Help for Heroes hoodie, khaki shorts and white trainers.

He is described as white, in his 30s with short brown hair and about 6ft (1.8m) tall.

Police said the person responsible was allowed into the home by friends of Mr Sandford who were staying there at the time.

The victim was resting in his bedroom when he was attacked, a spokesman said.

Det Ch Insp Craig Robinson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "In relation to the clothes, someone will know who owns that top.

"To come out at one o'clock in the morning in shorts is quite strange, so I would suggest that these are the types of the clothing they wear quite regularly."

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.