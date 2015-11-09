Alton Towers crash: Amputee Leah Washington abused online

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Leah Washington severely injured in the rollercoaster crash on 2 June

A teenager whose leg was amputated after a rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers has revealed that she has been targeted by Twitter trolls.

Leah Washington said she had been sent "upsetting" messages online, including by people saying they would be prepared to "lose a leg for £1m" compensation.

The 18-year-old from Barnsley was one of five people who suffered severe injuries on the Smiler ride on 2 June.

Ms Washington also fractured her hand in the crash at the Staffordshire park.

Speaking to Capital FM, she said: "I don't think people understand how much my life has changed.

"People say 'Oh, I'd lose a leg for millions of pounds', but they wouldn't because they don't understand everything else that comes along with it - the pain, the physio, the learning to walk again.

"It is so much and so not worth the money."

'Upsetting'

Ms Washington, who was on the front row of a car when it crashed into an empty one in front, said she had also been sent messages by people saying they could not wait for the ride to re-open.

"It's upsetting to think that people want to go on the ride after what's happened to us, just because it is more of a thrill," she said.

"It is quite upsetting when you are getting messages on Twitter saying 'Oh I can't wait for it to re-open'.

"If they think that, let them think that, but don't message us. What we've been through is enough."

Three other front-row riders sustained serious leg injuries, while a fifth person was treated for internal injuries.

The park's owners, Merlin Entertainments, said up to 190 jobs could be lost following a drop in revenue as a result of the crash.