Francoise Jenkins began teaching at the school in February 2007

A teacher who had sexual relations with a female pupil has been banned indefinitely from teaching.

Francoise Jenkins, 45, was a teacher at Danum Academy, Doncaster, when relations with the Year 13 pupil began.

On one occasion the pupil engaged in sexual activity with Ms Jenkins and two men at the teacher's house, a disciplinary panel heard.

Ms Jenkins paid one of the men £13,000 to stop him reporting the relationship, but she denied it was to silence him.

She also denied engaging in sexual activity with the pupil while she was still at school.

The National College for Teaching and Leadership panel heard in March how the teacher befriended the pupil and met her both inside and outside of school in April of 2007.

Ms Jenkins had obtained the pupil's mobile phone number from the school's database in order to text her but claimed it was only taken for the purpose of study intervention.

The pupil's partner at the time had commented the text messages were inappropriate.

The hearing also heard the two drank together on the night of the school prom, shared a bed together and engaged in sexual activity at Ms Jenkins' home.

'Asked to stop'

In a statement given to the school in December 2015, the pupil also mentioned sex with Ms Jenkins and a third person, individual C.

One one occasion the pupil said a fourth person was present.

"She describes that she had been invited to Ms Jenkins' house with her friend, individual A, and had engaged in sexual activity with Ms Jenkins, individual A and individual C," the panel was told.

"Pupil A describes how she had sex with individual A but cried and had asked for it to stop as she did not want to have sex with a man."

The panel said it had been proven that Ms Jenkins paid individual C to stop him reporting her relationship with the pupil, although she maintained it was to buy him out of his share of her home.

A number of allegations including sexual activity with a fifth person and kissing the pupil in a classroom store cupboard were found "not proven".

Ms Jenkins had begun teaching at the school in February 2007 and began the relationship in April which ended around December 2008.

While at university the former pupil told someone about the relationship and was advised to report it, which she did in October 2015. She said she had felt mentally unable to before then.

Ms Jenkins had left the school in July 2015 but was teaching elsewhere. She was suspended from teaching after the relationship emerged.