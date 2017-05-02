Richard Broughton death: Man, 23, appears in court

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Richard Broughton died after being knocked down by a car in Elsecar

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a man who was hit by a car following what police said was an "altercation".

Richard Broughton, 37, died on Sunday, two days after he was injured in an incident in Welland Crescent, Elsecar.

John Paul Jones, of Welland Crescent, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court charged with affray and witness intimidation.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 31 May.

South Yorkshire Police said the car involved in the incident, believed to be a Suzuki Swift, did not stop at the scene but was later recovered in Hoyland.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Broughton died as a result of multiple injuries.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on police bail while inquiries continued, the force said