Thousands celebrate Sheffield United's League One title win

Image copyright PA Image caption Sheffield United players celebrated their return to the Championship with an open-top bus parade

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch Sheffield United's open-top bus parade in celebration of their League One title win.

The victory parade began at Bramall Lane with the team later taking to the balcony of the town hall.

The team amassed 100 points en route to clinching the title, bringing to an end a six-year stint in the third tier of English football.

Manager Chris Wilder said: "These are fantastic scenes. I'm made up."

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of supporters lined the streets to cheer on The Blades

Image copyright PA Image caption Chris Wilder described the scenes as "incredible"

Image copyright PA Image caption Fans began congregating in the city centre from about 16:00 BST

Image copyright PA Image caption Supporters decked out in red and white cheered and waved as the team bus passed by

The bus arrived at the town hall shortly after 19:30 BST where the players were greeted by huge cheers from supporters waving flags and blowing horns.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Wilder added: "It's a great way to put a lid on what is an exceptional, incredible, historic season for this brilliant, brilliant football club.

"[Getting] 100 points, that's an incredible achievement."

Image copyright PA Image caption The team stopped on the steps of the town hall to show off their silverware

Image copyright PA Image caption Blades fans clamoured to get a look at their heroes

Image copyright PA Image caption Sheffield United's Simon Moore salutes the crowd

Team captain Billy Sharp said: "I feel like I'm in a dream, it's amazing.

"The supporters have had a frustrating six years but they've got something to sing about today, I'm so happy for them."