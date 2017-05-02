Thousands celebrate Sheffield United's League One title win
Thousands of people lined the streets to watch Sheffield United's open-top bus parade in celebration of their League One title win.
The victory parade began at Bramall Lane with the team later taking to the balcony of the town hall.
The team amassed 100 points en route to clinching the title, bringing to an end a six-year stint in the third tier of English football.
Manager Chris Wilder said: "These are fantastic scenes. I'm made up."
The bus arrived at the town hall shortly after 19:30 BST where the players were greeted by huge cheers from supporters waving flags and blowing horns.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Wilder added: "It's a great way to put a lid on what is an exceptional, incredible, historic season for this brilliant, brilliant football club.
"[Getting] 100 points, that's an incredible achievement."
Team captain Billy Sharp said: "I feel like I'm in a dream, it's amazing.
"The supporters have had a frustrating six years but they've got something to sing about today, I'm so happy for them."