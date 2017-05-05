Labour's Ros Jones retains role as Doncaster's elected mayor

Image caption Ros Jones has been the borough's elected mayor since 2013

Labour's Ros Jones has retained her role as Doncaster's elected mayor.

Ms Jones secured 32,631 votes, with no second preferences required as she took 50.9% of the vote in the first round.

She has been the borough's elected mayor since 2013, with seven years as local councillor for the Askern Spa ward.

In March, she was made CBE for services to local government during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Conservative candidate George Jabbour finished second, taking 13,575 votes (21.2%). UKIP candidate Brian Whitmore was third with 7,764 (12.1%).

'On right track'

Independent candidates Eddie Todd and Steve Williams received 5,344 votes (8.3%) and 1,531 votes (2.4%) respectively, with Yorkshire Party's Chris Whitwood taking 3,235 (5%).

A turnout of 28.9% was recorded.

In her election address, Ms Jones promised to run regeneration programmes for towns across the borough and clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Speaking at the count, held at Doncaster Racecourse, she also prioritised "the economy and skills".

"I've said all along we need high paid and skilled jobs, we want a university borough that will create that, we want more housing," she said.

"There's so many things we want, but we're on the right track and we will deliver."