Brodsworth Hall's 'posh privy' unveiled

Image copyright English Heritage Image caption In its heyday, the outdoor privy was used by the owner of Brodsworth Hall and their guests

An outdoor privy is being hailed as "one of the poshest in the country" after being restored at a Victorian country house.

The privy at Brodsworth Hall, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was originally built in the 1860s.

In its heyday, its contents, dubbed "night soil", were emptied daily and spread on the gardens by staff.

English Heritage, which now runs the site, said the privy had been restored to its former glory.

Image copyright English Heritage Image caption Its contents were emptied daily by staff at the hall

Image copyright Mrs Sheila Shaw Image caption Gardeners at the hall would have been tasked with spreading its contents on the flora and fauna

English Heritage's Kendra Grahame-Clarke said the privy was restored using archival information found at the hall, and is now "one of the poshest outdoor privies in the country".

She said although the facility does not have running water, it features a hole under the seat which can be accessed by a trapdoor allowing "a servant/gardener to collect and spread the night soil at dusk".

The toilet is in its own "secret garden" and also features a pagoda-style roof and pergola trellis.

Image copyright English Heritage Image caption The privy was restored using archival information found at the hall

The original toilet, built by George Ball for three pounds and five shillings, was surrounded by heavily scented blooms, and provided a respite for members of the Thellusson family, who lived at the house.