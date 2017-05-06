Further arrest in Richard Broughton murder inquiry

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Richard Broughton died after being hit by a car in Barnsley

A further arrest has been made in connection with an alleged hit-and-run in Barnsley.

Richard Broughton died in hospital on 30 April, two days after being knocked down by a car in Welland Crescent.

It is thought the 37-year-old had been involved in an "altercation" before being struck by the vehicle.

A man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and is in custody, South Yorkshire Police said. Two other men have already been questioned.

John Paul Jones, 23, of Welland Crescent, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with affray and witness intimidation.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 31 May.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder had released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force said.