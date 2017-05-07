Murder charge over Richard Broughton car death

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Richard Broughton died after being hit by a car in Barnsley

A man has been charged with murder after an alleged hit-and-run in Barnsley.

Richard Broughton died in hospital on 30 April, two days after being knocked down by a car in Welland Crescent, Barnsley.

Police said the 37-year-old had been involved in an "altercation" before being struck by the vehicle.

Kayne Reece Jones, 25, of Christchurch Road, Rotherham, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said two other men had already been arrested in connection with the death.

John Paul Jones, 23, of Welland Crescent, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with affray and witness intimidation.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 31 May.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force said.