Teenage boy injured after hit by bus in Sheffield
- 7 May 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was hit by a bus in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy was in hospital in "a serious but stable condition".
The incident happened as the teenager was running along Eastern Avenue at about 10:30 BST on Saturday.
The single-decker bus was travelling towards the city centre at the time of the collision. No-one else was injured and police are appealing for witnesses.