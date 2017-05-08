Man in court over Richard Broughton car death

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Richard Broughton died after being hit by a car in Barnsley

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was hit by a car after an "altercation".

Richard Broughton died in hospital on 30 April, two days after being knocked down by a car in Barnsley.

Kayne Reece Jones, also known as Reece Thompson, of Christchurch Road, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court charged with murder.

He was remanded in to custody to appear at the city's crown court on Wednesday.

More stories from across Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said 37-year-old Mr Broughton had been involved in an "altercation" before being struck by the vehicle in Welland Crescent, Elsecar.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with his death.

John Paul Jones, 23, of Welland Crescent, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with affray and witness intimidation.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 31 May.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force said.