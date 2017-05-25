Three men charged in Rotherham child sex abuse inquiry

Three men have been charged as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.

Asghar Bostan, 47, of East Bawtry Road, Rotherham, is accused of raping a female.

Mohammed Yasin, 36, of Lilycroft Road, Bradford, and Qaiser Iqbal, 35, of Bingley Road, Bradford, are charged with two other offences.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place in the town between 2003 and 2006, the National Crime Agency said.

All three are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on 21 June.

Mr Yasin and Mr Iqbal both face charges of taking a child away from a responsible person and intentionally arranging or facilitating the travel of a female for the purposes of sexual abuse.

The men have been charged under the agency's Operation Stovewood, which has 63 suspects on its list.

A total of 15 men have been arrested, of which six have been charged.