Woman, 22, dies after taking club drug MDMA in Sheffield

A woman has died after taking drugs during a night out in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police believe the 22-year-old fell critically ill in the Glossop Road area after taking MDMA.

She was taken to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Another woman, 20, is also in a serious condition after taking the drug on a separate night out.

A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, who were arrested, have been released while enquiries are ongoing.

Formal identification and a post mortem examination were yet to take place, police said.

It is not yet known whether the victims were known to each other. But police believe the two incidents are not connected.

Det Sgt Andy Shields said: "This is an upsetting development in the investigation and our thoughts are with the woman's family at this very sad time."

The force has appealed for any witnesses.