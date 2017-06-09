South Yorkshire Police chief constable's suspension 'unlawful'

Image copyright PA Image caption David Crompton was suspended and then resigned before he was due to retire after 30 years of service

A police commissioner's decision to suspend the chief constable of South Yorkshire and then ask him to resign was unlawful, the High Court has ruled.

Dr Alan Billings suspended David Crompton in April 2016 after he appeared to justify police questioning of fans' behaviour after the Hillsborough disaster.

Dr Billings said he was "seeking permission to appeal the outcome".

Mr Crompton said the court's decision "speaks for itself".

He said the judgment concluded Dr Billings decision making was "'irrational', 'perverse', 'unreasonable', 'misconceived' and 'wholly disproportionate'".

Dr Billings said the decision had "potentially serious implications for the governance arrangements for the police service generally and not just in South Yorkshire".

He will consult with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners before proceeding as he recognised the process had been expensive, Mr Billings said.

The office of the PCC told the BBC it has incurred legal costs of £72,000 in the process and an additional £85,000 in legal fees has been invoiced to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Judicial Review.

The pair had clashed in the wake of the April 2016 inquest findings into the deaths of 96 people in the Hillsborough stadium disaster in 1989.

Timeline

Image copyright Getty Images

Jan 2012: David Crompton appointed chief constable of South Yorkshire Police following retirement of Med Hughes (October 2011)

Sept 2012: Apologises on behalf of South Yorkshire Police after Hillsborough Independent Panel finds the force "sought to deflect responsibility" to Liverpool fans

Feb 2013: Apologises after an email emerges in which he accuses Hillsborough campaigners of lying

Mar 2016: Announces plans to retire in November

Apr 2016: Suspended following Hillsborough inquest

May 2016: Dismissal proceedings begin

Sept 2016: Made to resign by PCC