South Yorkshire PC charged with dangerous driving

A South Yorkshire police officer has been charged in connection with a crash which left a motorist with serious spinal injuries.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission inquiry was launched after a patrol car and another vehicle crashed in Sheffield on October 23.

It happened at the junction of Bellhouse Road and Ecclesfield Road.

Gareth Lee, aged 26, has been charged with causing injury by dangerous driving.

He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 20 June.