BBC Music Day: Brassed Off's Grimethorpe Colliery Band honoured

Image caption A poster for Brassed Off on the wall at the band's rehearsal room

A brass band which inspired a box office hit has been honoured with a blue plaque in the group's centenary year.

The plucky Grimethorpe Colliery Band - whose story gave rise to 1996 film Brassed Off - was given the honour as part of BBC Music Day.

It was installed outside the band's rehearsal rooms in South Yorkshire.

The plaque was one of 47 commemorating people or places that have influenced musical culture.

Brassed Off, which starred the late British acting legend Pete Postlethwaite, featured the fictional town of Grimley and was partly based on the closure of Grimethorpe's pit in 1993.

It used music from the village's band.

Image caption Stephen Tompkinson said the film 'really strikes a deep note'

Stephen Tompkinson, who starred as Phil in the film, said: I'm incredibly proud the film has lasted and lasted it means so much to people.

"It really strikes a deep note in them, when it would have been far easier just to pack up and stop entirely this band kept playing on.

"They're still there loud and proud today."

Image caption The band also featured in the opening ceremony for the 2012 London Olympic Games

Image caption Workers from the local coal mine founded the band

Roy Bowater, a tuba player, said: "I think the sound of Grimethorpe is unique, it grabs you by the throat it is just something that gets you from within."

The band was founded in 1917 by workers from the local coal mine.

It survived the closure of the pit in 1993 and relied on sponsorship money from a coal mining company, until 2011. Despite occasional concerns for its future it still continues to make music.

Image caption BBC Music Day is a UK-wide annual celebration of music to unite communities and generations through their love of music

Grimethorpe is about 7 miles (11km) from Barnsley.