South Yorkshire Police IPCC probe over threats to murder victim
The police watchdog has resumed an investigation into how a force responded to apparent threats against a man who was later murdered.
Craig Preston was beaten to death by lovers Shiraz Bashir, 42, and Leonie Mason, 24, in August 2016.
An Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) probe into South Yorkshire Police had been suspended due to the trial.
The probe, looking at how apparent threats were handled, has now resumed.
South Yorkshire Police referred itself to the IPCC in December last year about the force's contact with Mr Preston before his death.
The IPCC said it had decided there is an indication of misconduct by a detective constable who has been notified.
A misconduct notice does not imply guilt but informs an officer he or she is under investigation and the level of severity, it said.
The IPCC said the investigation was in its early stages but "the conduct of an officer at South Yorkshire Police is under investigation and we are continuing to gather all relevant evidence in this case".
Bashir and Mason were sentenced to 22 and 19 years respectively after they attacked Mr Preston in Rotherham and discarded his body by the disused Woodhead Tunnels between South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.
Three teenage boys who joined in the attack were also given sentences between three and four years.