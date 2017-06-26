Cladding to be removed from Sheffield tower block

Image copyright Google

Cladding on a Sheffield tower block is to be removed after it failed fire safety tests.

Sheffield City Council said one element used in the refurbishment of Hanover House, in Broomhall, had failed the test and would be taken down.

Checks are being carried out on buildings in the city following the Grenfell Tower fire in London, in which at least 79 people died.

The council said the cladding was not the same type used at Grenfell Tower.

Mores stories from across Yorkshire

The metal cladding was added to the 16-storey tower block during a recent refurbishment.

The council said people living in the 125 properties would not need to move out while the work takes place but that temporary accommodation would be provided if they had any concerns.

'Will not rest'

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: "Our utmost priority, as always, is our residents.

"Twenty-four tower blocks have been refurbished over the last 30 years and we have consistently used products that are widely used in the UK and have complied with building regulations when they were received the cladding works.

"Sheffield City Council has asked for this independent assessment of all its tower blocks so tenants and residents can feel reassured and safe in their homes

"We will not rest until we can assure tenants that our blocks are safe."

The council has already pledged to install sprinkler systems in its 24 tower blocks since the Grenfell Tower fire.

Tests are being carried out on 600 high rises across England and all samples tested so far have failed, amounting to 60 high-rise buildings in 25 local authorities, the government said.

The Grenfell Tower fire in north Kensington on 14 June started in a fridge-freezer, and outside cladding and insulation failed safety tests, police said.