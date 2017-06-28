Assel Al-Essaie shooting: Man and woman charged in murder case

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in February

Two people have been charged over the fatal shooting of a man in Sheffield.

Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died in hospital after being shot in the chest in Daniel Hill, in the Upperthorpe area of the city, on 18 February.

Patricia Sharpe, 57, of Bramwell Street, Sheffield, and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Sheffield, were both charged with perverting the course of justice, police said.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot at about 13:35 GMT on Saturday 18 February.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from a gunshot wound.

South Yorkshire Police continues to appeal for anyone with information about his death to come forward.