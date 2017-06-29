Man, 18, raped in Rotherham street attack

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police believe the man pictured in this CCTV image "may hold important information" about the rape of an 18-year-old man in Rotherham

An 18-year-old man has been raped in a street attack.

The teenager was walking in the Moorgate Street area of Rotherham on 22 June when he was attacked shortly after midnight.

South Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man it thinks "may hold important information about what happened".

He is described as white, tall and of stocky build, aged between 25 and 30.

He has short brown hair, which was shaved at the back and longer on top, and a short cropped beard.

PC Dawn Murray said the victim had been walking along Church Street and High Street before the attack.

She said officers had been reviewing CCTV footage to track the victim's movements and appealed for anyone who saw "anything suspicious late on Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday morning" to contact the force.

"If you are the man pictured, of if you recognise him, please get in touch with us," she added.