HS2: Mexborough residents offered cash to stay in homes

Image caption Parts of the Shimmer estate in Mexborough are still under construction

Cash payments are to be offered to residents of a newly-built estate on the preferred route of HS2 in South Yorkshire.

A minimum of £30,000 is being offered to people who opt to stay on the Shimmer estate at Mexborough.

Residents will still be able to sell their homes to the government if they wish to move.

The government said the final route was yet to be determined but it would continue to support residents.

Even if this route was ultimately chosen, the majority of homes would not need to be demolished and even those that would be affected by the railway would not be needed for some time, it added.

It said the offer was designed to help people who wished to remain in their homes.

Transport Minister, Paul Maynard, said the intention was that the development remained a "pleasant and secure" place to live.

"I recognise that this is a difficult time for Shimmer residents and I would like to thank them for their patience and reassure them they will be treated fairly and with compassion," he said.

"We are making this cash offer to eligible Shimmer homeowners to encourage those who wish to continue living on the estate do so."

Image copyright PA Image caption The second Y-shaped phase of HS2 into Yorkshire, the north west and beyond, is due to be completed by 2032-33

Residents who apply for the scheme but then later decide to sell to the government would have the cash deducted from the sale price.

It would not have to be repaid if the property was sold to a private buyer.

HS2 Ltd said it would continue to work with the estate's developer to ensure roads, amenity areas were completed in accordance with the planning permission and said the developer would complete the remaining unsold houses.