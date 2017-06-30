Rotherham abuse brothers' appeal refused

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Arshid and Basharat Hussain were jailed in February 2016 having been convicted of offences including rape and false imprisonment

Two brothers who groomed and abused girls in Rotherham have had an appeal against their convictions rejected.

Arshid and Basharat Hussain were part of a grooming gang jailed in 2016 for the "systematic" sexual abuse of teenage girls in the town.

An application to overturn their convictions for offences, including rape and false imprisonment, was refused at Leeds Crown Court earlier.

Arshid Hussain's appeal to reduce his 35-year sentence was also refused.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Qurban Ali was found guilty of conspiracy to rape following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court

Det Ch Insp Martin Tate from South Yorkshire Police tweeted after the hearing that Arshid Hussain had been described by the Lord Chief Justice as a "supremely evil man".

Arshid Hussain, 40, of High Street, East Cowick, Goole, was jailed for 35 years after being convicted of 23 of the 28 charges he faced, including indecent assault, rape, abduction, false imprisonment and making threats to kill.

Basharat Hussain, 39, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 25 years after he was found guilty of 15 charges including two counts of rape.

Their uncle Qurban Ali was found guilty of conspiracy to rape and jailed for 10 years. A decision on his appeal against conviction has been adjourned.