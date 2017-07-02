Sheffield University student Joana Burns died after taking ecstasy

Image caption Joana Burns was not said to be a regular drug user

A 22-year-old maths student died after taking MDMA for a "final fling" to mark the end of university.

Joana Burns had completed her University of Sheffield degree when she went on a night out at The Foundry at the Students' Union building on 6 June.

A South Yorkshire Police report found Miss Burns and her friends paid £7 each for the drug, commonly known as ecstasy.

One friend told officers that Miss Burns was not a regular drug user.

The friend said: "It was just supposed to be a one-off, 'final fling' to finish university."

'Wonderful young woman'

Another friend said there was an "understanding/assumption" that the group would take drugs on the night out.

Miss Burns was taken from the Glossop Road venue to the Northern General Hospital after falling ill, while another young woman was also admitted in a critical condition after taking drugs.

Image copyright Google Image caption The University of Sheffield's Students' Union says it "operates a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs consumption, possession and dealing"

Police complied the report for a licensing hearing at Sheffield City Council.

PC Paul Briggs said during a visit to the premises a week before the student's death, he found the Foundry's drugs box to be "considerably full" of confiscated substances.

A "large quantity" of drugs was also seized by door staff on the night of the incident, the report added.

Temporary Ch Supt Shaun Morley said officers from South Yorkshire Police's licensing team had recovered "a large quantity of drugs" seized by door staff at previous visits to the premises.

The University of Sheffield Student Union website said anyone caught with drugs would be removed from the premises.

A fundraising page for Miss Burns' memorial fund has seen more than £1,250 pledged in donations.

A tribute on the JustGiving page read: "Joana was a wonderful young woman with so much to look forward to.

"She will be missed not only by her family and friends but by everyone who knew her."