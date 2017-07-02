Man arrested after two stabbings on Sheffield's Wicker

Image copyright Google Image caption Nine streets in the area - including Nursery Street, Lady's Bridge, Willey Street, Wicker Lane, Stanley Street, Joiner Street and the Wicker - were cordoned off

Two men are critically ill in hospital after they were stabbed in the early hours.

Police were called at around 03:15 BST to reports the men had been knifed during an altercation on the Wicker.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is being held in police custody.

A total of nine streets have been cordoned off around the Wicker and Lady's Bridge area of the city.

The victims, aged 22 and 37, are both described as being in a critical condition.

Police cordons were in place on the Wicker, Nursery Street, Lady's Bridge, Willey Street, Wicker Lane, Stanley Street and Joiner Street.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to contact them.