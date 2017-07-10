Doncaster woman Lisa Thorpe jailed for killing partner

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption John Poole was stabbed in the calf

A woman has been jailed for four and a half years for the manslaughter of her partner.

Lisa Thorpe, 33, stabbed 50-year-old John Poole in the calf during an argument at her home in November.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Thorpe stabbed Mr Poole after he pointed a knife at her throat and threatened to kill her.

Thorpe, of The Avenue in Bentley near Doncaster, denied murdering Mr Poole but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

More stories from across Yorkshire

At a trial of issue at Sheffield Crown Court, Thorpe said she and Mr Poole had been drinking throughout the day.

She said that Mr Poole had accused her of seeing another man and became violent.

Image copyright ANDREW FRISBY/south yorkshire police Image caption Lisa Thorpe denied murdering Mr Poole but pleaded guilty to manslaughter

"He pulled me by the hair and said, 'You're a slag, I'm going to kill you'.

"He was pointing the knife at my throat," she said.

"I punched him and he fell backwards on to the settee, dropping the knife.

"He pulled me down with him [and] kept hitting me in the back of the head.

"I picked up the knife and stabbed him in his leg."

She told the court that she had stabbed Mr Poole "so he would get off me".

Thorpe said she removed the knife from his leg and threw it into the kitchen before calling for an ambulance.

The court heard Thorpe initially told police she had found Mr Poole outside her house and did not know how he had come to be stabbed.

She admitted lying and said: "I was scared. I've never been locked up."

After sentencing, Det Chief Insp David Stopford, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Her original account blaming an unknown third party was disproved by the investigation."