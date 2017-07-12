University of Sheffield new £45m social sciences building approved

Image copyright University of Sheffield Image caption The university said it would create 470 jobs

The University of Sheffield has been given the go-ahead to build a new £45m department on one of its own football pitches.

Plans for the four-storey social sciences building on the university's artificial turf pitch on Northumberland Road were approved by the city council.

The university said it was the first time its range of social sciences departments would be under one roof.

New pitches will be created at the university's Norton site.

Plans for the new social sciences building include a research hub, three lecture theatres, cafes and parking.

The university said it would create 470 jobs.

New gym and pitches

Last month, plans were approved for two new artificial pitches for rugby, football and hockey at the university's playing fields site at Norton, to avoid losing sports provision.

Plans were also approved this week for a new sports centre on Northumberland Road, which will include a new pool and greater gym capacity.

The social sciences faculty is made up of 13 departments, including politics, economics, architecture, geography, journalism, law and sociology.

The University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Keith Burnett, said: "For our work as medics, engineers and scientists to really bite, we need social sciences to be the gear that connects us to the way the world works."

The university recently completed an £8m project to pedestrianise a large area around Leavygreave Road and the former Henderson's Relish factory.