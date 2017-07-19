South Yorkshire Police helicopter sex film accused was 'honoured officer'

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Lucas was involved in the police response to the attack on two boys in Edlington in 2009

A police officer accused of misusing his force's helicopter to film people having sex was honoured for helping two boys attacked in a "notorious" incident, a court has heard.

Matthew Lucas, 42, received a chief constable's commendation for being "one of the team that saved the lives" of two boys attacked in Edlington in 2009.

He is one of four men accused of using the helicopter to "video members of the public engaged in private activities".

All deny misconduct in a public office.

Police officers Mr Lucas, 42, and Lee Walls, 47, and helicopter pilots Matthew Loosemore, 45, and Malcolm Reeves, 64, are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court has been told that recordings were made from the helicopter on four occasions between 2007 and 2012 - two of people sunbathing naked, one of a couple of naturists and one of a couple having sex in their back garden.

Another officer, Adrian Pogmore, 51, has admitted misconduct in a public office.

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Loosemore, Lee Walls and Malcolm Reeves deny misconduct in a public office

The jury was told by Mark Sorsby - a retired police sergeant who later became Mr Lucas's supervisor - that Mr Lucas had been an air observer at the time of the Edlington attacks.

Paul Greaney QC, defending, described what happened in Edlington - when two brothers, aged 11 and ten, attacked two boys, aged nine and 11, - as a "notorious" case in which the two victims were "left for dead".

Image copyright PA Image caption Former police officer Adrian Pogmore has admitted four charges of misconduct

The jury has heard how the footage at the centre of the trial was found among Pogmore's property at a police station, and Pogmore was the only defendant present during all four incidents.

Mr Sorsby said he did not know Pogmore was a "swinger and a voyeur", and agreed with Neil Fitzgibbon, defending Mr Loosemore, that it would make him "the least appropriate candidate to be in charge of a high-power camera".

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, was described as "a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer" by prosecutors.

He has admitted four charges of misconduct in a public office.

Mr Reeves, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies two counts of the same charge.

Mr Walls, of Southlands Way, Aston, Sheffield, denies one count.

Mr Loosemore, of Briar Close, Auckley, Doncaster, denies one count.

Mr Lucas, of Coppice Rise, Chapeltown, Sheffield, denies three counts.

The trial continues.