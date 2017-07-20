Rotherham man in court on historical sex abuse charges

A man has appeared in court charged with sexually abusing two girls in Rotherham between 2008 and 2014.

Khuram Javed, 34, is charged with rape, sexual activity and arranging travel with a view to exploitation.

He was charged as part of an investigation into historical child sexual abuse in the town.

Mr Javed, of Faraday Court, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court. He was bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 17 August.

The National Crime Agency has to date arrested 26 men and charged eight as part of its Operation Stovewood investigation.