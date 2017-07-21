Manchester attack: Kelly Brewster's funeral to be held

Image copyright GMP Image caption Kelly Brewster was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May

The funeral of Manchester terror attack victim Kelly Brewster is due to take place later.

Ms Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, was among 22 people who died in the suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May.

She had gone to the gig with her sister and niece, both of whom were injured in the explosion.

The service will feature a number of Ms Brewster's favourite songs along with tributes from family and friends.

Ms Brewster was a former City School pupil who worked for Irwin Mitchell Solicitors and insurance company Aviva.

The family have asked for donations to be sent to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.