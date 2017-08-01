Alex Wilson: Body found in hunt for missing Sheffield teenager

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Alex Wilson was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning

Police searching for a missing teenager have recovered the body of a man from a canal basin.

Alex Wilson, 19, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was spotted on CCTV in Shude Hill, Sheffield, walking towards the Wicker.

South Yorkshire Police said the body was discovered in the water by Victoria Quays at about midday.

The body has not yet been formally identified but officers "believe it to be Alex", the force added.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death was ongoing.