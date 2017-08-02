Man's body found outside bungalow in Hoyland, Barnsley

From the section

Image caption Mr Richardson's body was found in Greenfield Road in the early hours of Wednesday

The death of a man found in the street outside his bungalow in Barnsley is being investigated by police.

The 56-year-old, named by relatives as Martin Richardson, was found dead on Greenfield Road in Hoyland at about 05:00 BST.

South Yorkshire Police said the man's death was currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers remain in the area as the exact circumstances surrounding his death are investigated.

Greenfield Road is expected to remain closed for some time.