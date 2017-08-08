Woman arrested after man's death at house in Doncaster
- 8 August 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested after the body of a man was found at a house in South Yorkshire.
Officers were called to an address on Winnipeg Road, Bentley, Doncaster at about 20:30 BST on Monday after ambulance staff attended the scene.
The death of the 56-year-old is being treated as unexplained, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 62-year-old woman has been arrested and is being questioned, a force spokeswoman added.