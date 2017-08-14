Sheffield man charged with terror offences
- 14 August 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
A man has been charged with seven offences under the Terrorism Act.
The 22-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on 10 August, the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said.
He is charged with three offences of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and four offences of disseminating terrorist publications.
He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court later.