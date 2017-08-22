Doncaster bin strike: Walkout called off after pay offer

Image copyright PA Image caption The five-day bin strike had been called in a dispute over pay

A planned five-day bin collection strike in South Yorkshire has been called off.

Members of the Unite union employed by the private contractor Suez in Doncaster were planning on staging two walkouts on Wednesday and on 2 September in a row over pay and jobs.

The union said the pay dispute had been resolved after a new offer was put to the workers and accepted unanimously.

A further meeting to discuss proposed redundancies will be held on Friday.

The union said it could not rule out further balloting on industrial action if compulsory redundancies are proposed.

Shane Sweeting, Unite regional officer, said: "It has brought our members above the poverty line now regarding wage increments, so that's fantastic news for people going forward.

"We're still in the position where the workforce is potentially going to be slashed by 50%, which is going to have a devastating impact on the essential services provided to the constituents of the borough."

Nick Browning, of Suez recycling and recovery UK, said: "In addition to securing a pay award for 2017, the long-term deal struck yesterday also sets in place a sustainable pay mechanism for up to 10 years - linked to the cost of living.

"We would like to thank the residents of Doncaster for their patience and understanding while these negotiations have been ongoing."