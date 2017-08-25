Man charged with 1972 Deepcar rape and abduction
- 25 August 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the rape and false imprisonment of an 18-year-old woman more than 40 years ago.
Peter Pickering, 79 from Berkshire, is accused of abducting and raping the woman in Deepcar, near Stocksbridge, in 1972.
He was charged following a review of cold cases by West Yorkshire Police, which uncovered evidence of an alleged "prolonged" attack.
Mr Pickering is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 19 September.