Man charged with 1972 Deepcar rape and abduction

A man has been charged with the rape and false imprisonment of an 18-year-old woman more than 40 years ago.

Peter Pickering, 79 from Berkshire, is accused of abducting and raping the woman in Deepcar, near Stocksbridge, in 1972.

He was charged following a review of cold cases by West Yorkshire Police, which uncovered evidence of an alleged "prolonged" attack.

Mr Pickering is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 19 September.