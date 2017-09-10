Murder inquiry after man dies in Sheffield

Image caption The man was found just seriously injured on Sunday

A murder inquiry has begun after a man found with serious injuries died in hospital.

Police said the 31-year-old was found on the Wensley Estate, Firth Park, Sheffield, at 00:02 BST on Sunday.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

South Yorkshire Police said inquires were at an early stage and have appealed to anyone with any information to contact them.