Murder inquiry after man dies in Sheffield
- 10 September 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder inquiry has begun after a man found with serious injuries died in hospital.
Police said the 31-year-old was found on the Wensley Estate, Firth Park, Sheffield, at 00:02 BST on Sunday.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
South Yorkshire Police said inquires were at an early stage and have appealed to anyone with any information to contact them.