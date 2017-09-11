Image caption The man was found just seriously injured on Sunday

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, who has not yet been named, was found with stab wounds on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder on Sunday remains in police custody.

Officers were called at 12.02 BST on Sunday following reports that a man had been injured.

Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker said: "Extensive inquires are currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and I would urge anyone with any information to please report it to us.

"I understand incidents of this nature cause alarm and fear and I would like to offer my reassurance that officers will be conducting extra patrols in the area."