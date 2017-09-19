Image copyright Google Image caption Steven Fretwell was found dead in his ground-floor flat (bottom right) in Kingswood Avenue, Laughton, in December 2016

Three masked men beat a drug addict to death in his own home in a "sustained physical assault", a court has heard.

Barry Plant, 36, and brothers Nathan and Ashley Fensome, 28 and 21, are accused of murdering Steven Fretwell, 47, in Laughton, Rotherham, in 2016.

It is alleged they climbed through a window at Mr Fretwell's ground-floor flat in Kingswood Avenue in the early hours of 18 December before they punched, kicked and stamped on him.

All three deny murdering Mr Fretwell.

More stories from across Yorkshire

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told Mr Fretwell had taken £200 out of his mother's bank account the day before he was attacked in order to buy a car.

Prosecutor Graham Reeds QC said Mr Fretwell's wallet was never recovered, suggesting robbery was "one possible motive" for the attack.

Mr Plant, of Sandymount Road, Wath-Upon-Dearne, and the Fensome brothers, both of Barleycroft Lane, Dinnington, deny murder.

The trial continues.