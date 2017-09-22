Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in February

Three men have been charged in connection with the death of a man shot dead outside his home in Sheffield.

Assel Al-Essaie, 23, was shot in the chest in Daniel Hill, Walkley, on 18 February. He later died in hospital.

Keil Bryan, 32, of Brackley Street, Pitsmoor, has been charged with murder.

Rizwan Mirza, 35, and Mohammed Mirza, 30, both of Staniforth Drive, Darnall, have been charged with assisting an offender. All three are due to appear before magistrates on Saturday.

Four other people have already been charged in connection with Mr Al-Essaie's death.

Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Sheffield, and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Sheffield, have been charged with murder.

Patricia Sharpe, 57, of Bramwell Street, Sheffield and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Sheffield, are charged with perverting the course of justice.