Jessica Ennis-Hill has her second baby, a girl named Olivia
Former Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has given birth to her second child, a girl named Olivia.
The Sheffield athlete announced the news on her Instagram account.
"Reggie meeting his beautiful baby sister 😊 Olivia Ennis-Hill, she was born Saturday night. We are all so in love with her", the post said.
Ennis-Hill, who won a gold medal at the London games in 2012 and a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, has a three-year-old boy named Reggie.
The black and white picture, which was posted on Sunday evening, shows Reggie touching the hand of his baby sister.
Following her retirement from athletics last year Ennis-Hill was made a dame in the New Year Honours list.
She married her long-term partner Andy Hill in a ceremony at Hathersage, Derbyshire in May 2013 and gave birth to their son the following year.