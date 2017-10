Image copyright Google Image caption The children were hurt by a car "performing a manoeuvre", police said

Three children were injured when they were struck by a car in a school car park.

Two girls, aged nine and two, and a five-year-old boy were injured in the crash at Long Toft Primary School, in Church Road, Stainforth.

South Yorkshire Police said they were struck by a car as it was "performing a manoeuvre", at about 08.40 BST.

The boy and two year-old suffered minor injuries. The extent of injuries to the nine-year-old are not yet known.

More stories from across Yorkshire