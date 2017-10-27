Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of trees have been cut down in Sheffield since 2012

A campaigner who incited people over social media to break an injunction forbidding taking action over tree felling has been found in contempt of court.

A judge said there was "no doubt" a message posted by Calvin Payne, 44, breached the order.

The injunction was obtained by Sheffield City Council to stop long-running protests against a tree felling programme.

Payne will be sentenced on 3 November.

A charge against Green councillor Alison Teal was dismissed.

A charge against a third protester, Siobhan O'Malley, has been adjourned until 3 November so she can seek legal representation.

Mr Payne, who faces further contempt charges which the judge has not yet ruled on, wrote on Facebook on 6 October: "What I would really like is for as many people as possible to break the injunction on Monday morning."

Speaking outside court he said he did not regret making the comment.

Image caption The injunction came in to effect on 22 August

Sheffield City Council brought the injunction against Mr Payne, Ms Teal, David Dillner and "persons unknown" in August.

Under its terms protesters are barred from "continuing to take unlawful direct action" or from encouraging others to direct action, including entering "safety zones" erected around trees being felled.

Thousands of trees have been cut down in Sheffield as part of the council's £2bn 25-year Streets Ahead project, which is being carried out by contractor Amey.

Protesters argue may of the felled trees were healthy.

At the High Court Mr Justice Males said he would make a ruling on the other charges brought against Mr Payne next week.