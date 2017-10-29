Image caption Experts were on hand to assess the items brought in by members of the public

A panel of experts have been looking for artefacts from World War One at a roadshow event in Doncaster.

The event held at the Mansion House hoped to unearth historic items to be displayed in a major exhibition to be held next year at the town's museum.

Items brought in included medals, photographs and a board game that was banned to prevent gambling in the trenches.

The objects and the stories behind them were recorded for a digital archive.

Project manager Jude Holland said the "Keep the Home Fires Burning" exhibition would highlight the "really big role" Doncaster played in the conflict.

"The event is all about capturing those memories and stories that might be in people's attics," she said.

"With this being the centenary of the First World War we are trying to capture those memories before they're lost."